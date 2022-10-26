Left Menu

TN explosion: NIA officials hold discussions with state police, CM reviews L&O

Senior officials of the National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday held discussions with the Tamil Nadu police here over the car explosion and resultant death of a person in front of a temple in the city.Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of the incident, even as the Opposition AIADMK and BJP have trained their guns against the government over the issue.The city police had arrested five associates of the deceased Jamesha Mubeen, after invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and remanded them to judicial custody till November 8.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-10-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 14:04 IST
TN explosion: NIA officials hold discussions with state police, CM reviews L&O
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday held discussions with the Tamil Nadu police here over the car explosion and resultant death of a person in front of a temple in the city.

Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of the incident, even as the Opposition AIADMK and BJP have trained their guns against the government over the issue.

The city police had arrested five associates of the deceased Jamesha Mubeen, after invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and remanded them to judicial custody till November 8. Mubeen was killed after a gas cylinder in the car he was travelling in exploded.

NIA officials in the rank of DIG and SP arrived here and held discussions with senior state officials in connection with the blast, police said.

The city has been brought under a tight security cover, as the explosion occurred in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in the heart of the city in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area, a day ahead of Deepavali.

The NIA officials are likely to visit the blast site and the house of the deceased, where 75 kg of low intensive explosives were seized, police said. The case is still being investigated by the City police only, they added.

In Chennai, CM Stalin held a meeting to review the law and order situation with top officials of the state government at the Secretariat. The CM holds the Home portfolio.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K Phanindra Reddy, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and others, the government said without elaborating. Meanwhile, over 100 BJP workers and public organised a prayer meeting and lit lamps in front of the Kottai Eswaran Temple to ''thank the presiding deity for protecting the city and people from a big disaster''.

Led by BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South Legislator, Vanathai Srinivasan, a group of women sat on the ground and lit lamps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022