TN to ask Centre to task NIA to probe Coimbatore explosion case

The union government would be recommended to task the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into the Coimbatore explosion case, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday.

In a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, the present status of investigation related to this case was taken up. Considering the possibilities of links transcending the borders of the state and the likelihood of international connections during investigation of a case of such a nature, it was decided to recommend to the Centre to entrust the case to the NIA, an official release said quoting Stalin's directives. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked in the Coimbatore car explosion case that killed a man close to a temple and led to seizure of explosives from the premises of the deceased. Five men have been arrested so far.

