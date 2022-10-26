Germany tightens entry restrictions on Iran over rights situation
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is tightening entry restrictions on Iran beyond an already announced EU sanctions package in response to the human rights situation in the country, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement on Wednesday.
In future, national visas will be issued to holders of service and diplomatic passports only where absolutely necessary, and additional entry restrictions will be imposed on members of Iranian organizations listed by the European Union, according to the statement.
"There can be no 'business as usual' in bilateral relations with a state that treats its own citizens with such contempt for human rights," said Baerbock in the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
German coalition, beset by crises, could get more fractious after vote
European shares slide for fifth straight day on growth worries
Scholz: if Germany continues to adapt, we will make it through winter
Germany will discuss US inflation act with Washington - Scholz
European shares slide for fifth straight day on growth worries