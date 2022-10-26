UK court lifts block on Yukos investors enforcing $50 bln award against Russia
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:21 IST
The High Court in London on Wednesday lifted a temporary block on former investors of defunct oil giant Yukos enforcing a $50 billion arbitration award against Russia in the UK, in order to decide on Russia's challenge to the court's jurisdiction.
Three former shareholders who were awarded just over $50 billion by an arbitration tribunal in the Hague in 2014 had argued that a November 2021 ruling by the Dutch Supreme Court means the block should be lifted.
