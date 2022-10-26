Left Menu

Couple commits suicide in UP's Maharajganj

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple allegedly committed suicide in in Bargdwa area here on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of Suneel Chauhan (24) and his wife Manisha Chauhan (22) were found hanging in their room in the morning, Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

Prima facie it has emerged that the couple committed suicide due to a family dispute. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

