Couple commits suicide in UP's Maharajganj

A couple allegedly committed suicide in in Bargdwa area here on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of Suneel Chauhan (24) and his wife Manisha Chauhan (22) were found hanging in their room in the morning, Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

Prima facie it has emerged that the couple committed suicide due to a family dispute. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

