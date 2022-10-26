Russia's Shoigu speaks to Chinese counterpart about alleged Ukrainian "dirty bomb" threat
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:48 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday held a phone call with his Chinese counterpart and expressed concerns about "possible provocations by Ukraine involving the use of a dirty bomb", Shoigu's ministry said.
Russia first raised the allegation on Sunday that Ukraine was preparing to detonate a radioactive device. Ukraine and its Western allies have strongly rejected that and raised concerns that Russia may use it as a pretext to escalate the war.
Shoigu held a similar call on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian origin banker issued prohibition order linked to infamous 1MDB scandal of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak
Indian High Commissioner holds 'productive' talk with UK Labour party leader Keir Starmer
Man charged with four counts of murder of Indian-origin Sikh family in California: Authorities
Man charged with four counts of murder of Indian-origin Sikh family in California: Authorities
COVID cases rise in Shanghai, other Chinese cities; preventive steps strengthened