Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Case against former DGP, seven others for illegal possession of forest land

Former Uttarakhand DGP B S Sidhu and seven others have been booked for an illegal possession of forest land and subsequently cutting 25 sal tress.The case has been registered at the Rajpur police station by Mussoorie Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh after getting permission from the Uttarakhand government, police said here.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:51 IST
Uttarakhand: Case against former DGP, seven others for illegal possession of forest land
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttarakhand DGP B S Sidhu and seven others have been booked for an illegal possession of forest land and subsequently cutting 25 ''sal'' tress.

The case has been registered at the Rajpur police station by Mussoorie Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh after getting permission from the Uttarakhand government, police said here. A police officer said it was alleged in the complaint that Sidhu in 2012 bought one and half hectares of land in Virgirwali village of the Mussoorie forest division and cut 25 ''sal'' trees. On receiving information, the state Forest Department conducted an inquiry, in which it came to light that the trees were planted on reserve forest land. The Forest Department had also challaned Sidhu. Later, the registry of the land in Sidhu's name was also cancelled and permission was sought from the government to file a case against him. Sidhu has been the Director General of Police from September 2013 to April 2016.

The case has been registered under Sections 420, 424, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022