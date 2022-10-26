10 injured in clash over land dispute in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Mohanpura village, Sub-inspector (Gandhinagar) Ram Singh said The warring groups attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons over a land dispute between Ramchandra Jat and Rameshwar Jat, Singh said. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Kishangarh for treatment, he said, one of them is in critical condition, he said.

No case has been registered in this regard so far. The police are investigating the matter, the SI said.

