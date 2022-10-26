Left Menu

France keen to ensure Franco-German engine keeps running - government spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:59 IST
France keen to ensure Franco-German engine keeps running - government spokesman
Olivier Veran Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

France remains keen to ensure that the Franco-German engine keeps running and the visit of German Chancelor Olaf Scholtz reflects that, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday. France and Germany's ongoing strong relationship should be able to get through whatever difficulties may arise from time to time, Veran told a news conference.

"Today's meeting reflects that this friendship remains well alive," Veran said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022