France keen to ensure Franco-German engine keeps running - government spokesman
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:59 IST
France remains keen to ensure that the Franco-German engine keeps running and the visit of German Chancelor Olaf Scholtz reflects that, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday. France and Germany's ongoing strong relationship should be able to get through whatever difficulties may arise from time to time, Veran told a news conference.
"Today's meeting reflects that this friendship remains well alive," Veran said
