India's defence minister warns against nuclear weapons in call with Russian counterpart

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:04 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday that nuclear weapons should not be used by any side in the Ukraine war, according to an Indian government statement.

"The prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity," Singh told Shoigu while reiterating the need for an early resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

