Kremlin says it may transfer assets in annexed Ukrainian regions to Russian companies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:05 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday said that assets in the four Ukrainian regions that Russia said it had annexed last month may in future be transferred to Russian companies.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was obvious that "abandoned assets" could not be left inactive, and the government would deal with the issue.
Ukraine, its Western allies and an overwhelming majority of countries at the U.N. General Assembly have condemned Russia's declared annexation of the four regions as illegal.
