Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:18 IST
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Gandhinagar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side.

In telephonic talks, Shoigu briefed Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible ''provocations through use of 'dirty bomb''', the defence ministry said.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian defence minister amid escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

''Singh reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict,'' the ministry said. ''He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity,'' it said.

It said the two ministers also discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukranian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks back.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of fresh wave hostilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

