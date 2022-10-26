Man beaten to death over car parking in Ghaziabad

A 35-year-old man was battered to death by a brick following a dispute over car parking opposite a hotel here, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Varun, a son of a retired assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police and resident of Jawli village in the Teela Mor area. The incident took place on Tuesday night when Varun had gone to a roadside eatery for dinner and parked his car near another car, the door of which could not open due to it. This led to an altercation, after which Varun was beaten up brutally with a brick. Severely injured, Varun was rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment where he died, ASP (Second) Gyanendra Singh said. An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the victim's father against unknown assailants. Five teams of police have been deputed to nab the killers.

