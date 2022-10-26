France keen to ensure Franco-German engine keeps running - government spokesman
France remains keen to ensure that the Franco-German engine keeps running and the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reflects that, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday. France and Germany's ongoing strong relationship should be able to get through whatever difficulties may arise from time to time, Veran told a news conference.
"Today's meeting reflects that this friendship remains well alive," Veran said.
