Boat carrying police party capsizes in Bihar, one dies

A constable died in Bihar on Wednesday when a boat carrying a police party, on the trail of liquor smugglers in the dry state, capsized in a river.

According to Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar, the boat was carrying five police personnel, all of them from the district's Jadavpur police station.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of bootleggers, the police party was trying to cross the Gandak river and reach Rajvahi village, the superintendent of police said.

While 36-year-old Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Gaya district, drowned, two other police personnel swam to safety and as many had to be rescued by villagers.

Two of the surviving policemen took ill and were undergoing treatment at the Sadar hospital in Gopalganj town, the SP said.

Incidentally, Gopalganj was in the news last year for a large number of hooch deaths around Diwali.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the death and prayed for succour to the bereaved family members.

Prohibition on sale and consumption of liquor was imposed in the state in April 2016 by Kumar who had promised the same to women of Bihar ahead of assembly polls held the year before.

