Kremlin says it will keep making 'vigorous' case on alleged Ukraine dirty bomb threat

* This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

(Adds Peskov quote and context) MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) -

Russia said on Wednesday it would continue to make the case to the international community that it believed Ukraine intended to detonate a "dirty bomb" with radioactive contaminants. Kyiv and its Western allies have not only rejected Russia's allegation but also voiced concern that Moscow is using it as a pretext for a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We have information that suggests Ukraine is preparing for such a terrorist sabotage, and we will vigorously continue to convey our point of view to the world community in order to encourage them to take active steps to prevent such irresponsible behaviour." Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made calls to his Indian and Chinese counterparts on Wednesday to convey Moscow's warning, following on from a series of calls earlier in the week with NATO defence ministers.

Moscow also took its accusation to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, voicing its concerns during a closed-door meeting. Russia has not made public the evidence that it says it has, but says it has

prepared its troops to work under conditions of nuclear contamination.

Its deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, told reporters after the Council meeting that it had passed intelligence information to Western counterparts with the "necessary level of clearance". Britain's Deputy U.N. Ambassador, James Kariuki, called the allegations "pure Russian misinformation of the kind we've seen many times before".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)