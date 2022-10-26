Left Menu

UAE, Uzbekistan sign MOU to boost energy, hydrogen cooperation - tweet

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:31 IST
UAE, Uzbekistan sign MOU to boost energy, hydrogen cooperation - tweet
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum of understanding on boosting cooperation in the energy and hydrogen sectors, the UAE's energy ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It did not give additional details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022