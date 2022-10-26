UAE, Uzbekistan sign MOU to boost energy, hydrogen cooperation - tweet
26-10-2022
The United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum of understanding on boosting cooperation in the energy and hydrogen sectors, the UAE's energy ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.
It did not give additional details.
