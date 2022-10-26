Rajasthan: Two killed in road accident

Two bike-borne men were killed while two others seriously injured in a road accident in the Bari police station area of ​​Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Wednesday. Pawan Parmar (32) and Bimal (28) died on the spot while two others were seriously injured in a collision between a speeding SUV and the bike near Galla Mandi, SHO Mahendra Singh said. He said four men were going from Bari to Baseri on the bike. The bike collided with the SUV near Galla Mandi. The injured were taken to the Government Hospital in Bari, from where they were referred them to Dholpur. He said that the SUV driver fled after the accident. The car has been seized and the search is on for its driver. The bodies were handed over to relatives after a post-mortem. A case has been registered against the SUV driver in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)