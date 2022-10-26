No connection between Cosco decision, Scholz's China trip - govt spokesperson

There is absolutely no connection between a German cabinet decision to approve an investment by China's Cosco in a terminal in Germany's largest port and Chancellor Olaf Scholz's upcoming trip to China, said a government spokesperson on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that the decision on Cosco taking a stake in one of logistics firm HHLA's three terminals in Hamburg needed to be made before the end of the month.

