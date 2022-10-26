Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Luhansk says heavy fighting in Kreminna, Svatove districts
A Russian-backed separatist official in Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Wednesday that heavy fighting was taking place in the region's Kreminna and Svatove districts.
The two districts have been at the frontline since Ukrainian forces routed Russian troops from neighbouring Kharkiv region in September.
