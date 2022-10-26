Iranian security forces shoot at people gathered at Amini's grave - witness
Iranian security forces opened fire at people who gathered at a cemetery in Mahsa Amini's home town of Saqez on Wednesday to mark 40 days since she died in police custody, a witness told Reuters. "The riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa's memorial ceremony ... dozens have been arrested," the witness said. Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old's death on Sept.
Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old's death on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.
