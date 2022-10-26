Cop injured in bid to arrest drug peddler

A policeman from the northeast district was injured while attempting to arrest a 22-year-old suspected drug peddler who tried to evade them by driving away in his car, officials said on Wednesday. Constable Harender suffered a fractured hip during the chase and is admitted to Max Hospital in Patparganj, the police said. On Tuesday, two police personnel saw a car parked when they reached the area behind Alok Punj School in Karawal Nagar while on patrol duty. They found a man sitting in the driver's seat in a suspicious condition, a senior officer said. When the two policemen asked him to open the boot, he started the car and tried to flee, but Harender clung on to the vehicle, the officer said. After covering some distance, the driver hit a wall, leading to Harender's injury. Head Constable Amrish then nabbed the driver, the police added. The man was later identified as Ankur, a resident of Prem Nagar in Dayalpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

A search of the car revealed a cache of 57.70 kg of psychotropic substance wrapped in 11 packets with brown tape, Sain said. The accused revealed that he worked as a driver for one Rohit, whom he met through one of his friends, Pankaj. Rohit offered him Rs 20,000 per trip to transport the consignment from interstate, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab Rohit and Pankaj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)