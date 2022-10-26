Left Menu

Four held following violence in Kannauj

Four people were arrested following violence in Kanshiram Colony here, police said on Wednesday. The duo had an altercation with one Faizi over some issue, which resulted in the violence, he said. According to a police complaint, Faizi called his friends who attacked Chintranshu and Nikhil with rods, severely injuring the duo.

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:53 IST
Four people were arrested following violence in Kanshiram Colony here, police said on Wednesday. Considering that those involved in the violence belonged to different communities, additional police force has been deployed in the area. Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said the incident took place when one Chitrnashu and Nikhil Mihra had gone to the house of one Dipur in the locality on Tuesday evening. The duo had an altercation with one Faizi over some issue, which resulted in the violence, he said.

According to a police complaint, Faizi called his friends who attacked Chintranshu and Nikhil with rods, severely injuring the duo. The injured have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable. Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR against seven people. ''We have arrested four people. Our teams are trying to arrest the remaining accused,'' said the officer.

