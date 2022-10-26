CB-CID begins probe into Kodanadu case

Tamil Nadu crime branch-CID (CB-CID) on Wednesday began investigation into the heist and murder case at Kodanadu bungalow belonging to late former chief minister Jayalalithaa. The crime took place in April 2017.

The case was transferred to the CB-CID from the special investigation team (SIT) and personnel arrived at the estate and visited the spot where the body of watchman of the bungalow was found, the police said.

The SIT, during its investigation for the last one year, examined 316 people, including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala Natarajan and submitted the 1,500-page report to the district sessions court here.

The CB-CID would again carry out an inquiry with the manager, staff, cashier of the estate, father of a staff who had died by suicide and all the 10 accused in the case and Dhanpal, the brother of Kanagaraj, a former driver of Jayalalithaa, who died in an accident in Salem just after four days of the heist and murder. The investigation and inquiry by CB-CID lasted for nearly two hours and the team would return on October 28 when the case comes up before the court, the police added.

