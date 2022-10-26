Left Menu

CB-CID begins probe into Kodanadu case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 18:03 IST
CB-CID begins probe into Kodanadu case
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu crime branch-CID (CB-CID) on Wednesday began investigation into the heist and murder case at Kodanadu bungalow belonging to late former chief minister Jayalalithaa. The crime took place in April 2017.

The case was transferred to the CB-CID from the special investigation team (SIT) and personnel arrived at the estate and visited the spot where the body of watchman of the bungalow was found, the police said.

The SIT, during its investigation for the last one year, examined 316 people, including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala Natarajan and submitted the 1,500-page report to the district sessions court here.

The CB-CID would again carry out an inquiry with the manager, staff, cashier of the estate, father of a staff who had died by suicide and all the 10 accused in the case and Dhanpal, the brother of Kanagaraj, a former driver of Jayalalithaa, who died in an accident in Salem just after four days of the heist and murder. The investigation and inquiry by CB-CID lasted for nearly two hours and the team would return on October 28 when the case comes up before the court, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022