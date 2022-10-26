Gurugram: Man booked for sexually assaulting girl
A 20-year-old man was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, police said here on Wednesday. According to police, the accused has been identified as Suraj, a native of Madhya Pradesh who lives at Wazirabad village as a tenant. He is working in a private company here. On Tuesday evening, Suraj allegedly lured the girl, who lived in his neighbourhood, to a nearby park. The accused sexually assaulted the girl. He fled as soon as the girl’s family members reached there.
Following a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was registered against Suraj under Section 8 of the POCSO Act at the Sector 56 police station. ''We are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per law,'' said Sub-Inspector Manjusha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
