Army pays tributes to Brig Rajinder Singh on his martyrdom day

The Jammu and Kashmir government and the Indian Army Friday paid tributes to Brigadier Rajinder Singh, also known as the 'Saviour of Kashmir', on his 75th martyrdom day here.

Army veterans, senior government functionaries, civil society members and political leaders laid wreaths at the statue of the legendary soldier here at the Brig Rajinder Singh Chowk.

The function was organised by the J&K Ex-Services League.

The speakers, including Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, ADGP Mukesh Singh, former minister Gulchain Singh Charak, Maj Gen (Retd) Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, highlighted the timeline of heroic accomplishments of the brigadier and his supreme sacrifice while protecting the state from the enemies' invasion in 1947.

Paying tributes to the 'Saviour of Kashmir', the president of J&K Ex-Services League, Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma said, ''It is historic day for us. On this day, Brig Rajinder Singh laid down his life to save J&K from going into hands of Pakistan''.

''Had he not sacrificed his life, the map of India would perhaps been without crown Jammu and Kashmir. He stopped tribal raiders for four days, which provided time for Maharaja Hari Singh to sign the Instrument of Accession and time to the Indian troops to land in Kashmir'', he said, adding that it is this brave act that ''saved J&K from Pakistan''.

Paying tributes to Brig Singh and his team of brave soldiers, the divisional commissioner said they fought back Pakistani raiders with limited resources and stopped them at Uri for several days, thus saving the lives of thousands of people.

He said it was because of Brig Rajinder Singh that we live in a state of freedom as he along with scores sacrificed their lives to safeguard J&K.

Cultural programmes based on patriotic themes were also presented by schoolchildren, artistes of the Department of Information and Public Relations and J&K Academy of Art Cultural and Languages.

October 26 is celebrated as 'Accession Day'. It was on this day in 1947 when the then Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession, making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India.

