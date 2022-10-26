Man sentenced to life term for murder in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

A court in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday sentenced a liquor trader to life imprisonment on the charges of murder.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Prabir Kumar Choudhary sentenced 55-year-old Sukadev Singh to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of a man and his son eight years ago.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das told reporters here.

Singh, a resident of Talapokharia village, was involved in the preparation and selling of illicit liquor. However, Basu Singh and his father Renga Singh of the same village were against it, the lawyer said.

On the evening of October 18, 2014, Sukadev Singh assaulted the father and son with an axe. Both Renga Singh and Basu Singh died on the spot.

Based on the police complaint of Basu Singh’s wife at the Kaptipada Police Station, a case of murder was registered against Sukadev Singh.

The judgment was based on the statements of 14 witnesses and post-mortem reports of the victims, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

