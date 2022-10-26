Maha: Man killed over old dispute, his body with slit throat found
A 32-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friend and a few others, at Mumbra in Maharashtras Thane city over some old dispute, police said on Wednesday.The body of the victim, Faizan Iqbal Memon, a resident of Kausa, was recovered on Tuesday, they said.
A 32-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friend and a few others, at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane city over some old dispute, police said on Wednesday.
The body of the victim, Faizan Iqbal Memon, a resident of Kausa, was recovered on Tuesday, they said. Around 4 pm on October 24, the victim's friend called him out of his house and took him along. Memon did not return home that night. But the next day, he was found dead with his throat slit, an official of Mumbra police station said.
His wife later lodged a complaint, based on which an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in this connection so far.
