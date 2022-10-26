Left Menu

Thane woman cheated of Rs 18 lakh by social media friends

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-10-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 19:52 IST
A pair of unidentified social media users cheated a woman here of Rs 18.15 lakh after befriending her on Facebook, Thane city police said on Wednesday.

A man and a woman sent friendship requests to the 48-year-old complainant earlier this year, claiming that they both were London-based neurosurgeons.

In August, the duo messaged the woman that they had sent an expensive gift to her but she will need to pay some money for getting it cleared from the customs.

Believing them, the woman deposited a total of Rs 18,51,221 in different bank accounts in August and September, as per her complaint.

When no gift arrived, she realized that she had been cheated.

A case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered on Tuesday at Srinagar police station in Thane city and further probe was on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

