U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran prison officials amid protest crackdown -Treasury Dept
The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities, including several officials with Iran's prison system, the Treasury Department's website showed.
The new sanctions come as Tehran cracks down on protests after the death of a woman in the custody of morality police.
