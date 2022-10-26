Left Menu

Burkina Faso not planning to hire Russian fighters- U.S. diplomat

Security has gotten worse since Wagner entered Mali, human rights abuses have been reported and United Nations peacekeepers have been squeezed out, said Nuland, who just returned to the United States from a West Africa tour. "We had a chance to sit with interim President Traore and his leadership team, including his defense minister. They have no intention of inviting Wagner," she said at a digital media briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:13 IST
Burkina Faso not planning to hire Russian fighters- U.S. diplomat

Burkina Faso's interim President Ibrahim Traore has assured U.S. diplomats that he has no intention of inviting Russian Wagner forces to fight militants in the country, said Victoria Nuland, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs, on Wednesday.

There has been concern that Burkina Faso might follow the lead of neighbouring Mali, which late last year hired fighters from Russia's Wagner group to help its army fight Islamist insurgents. Security has gotten worse since Wagner entered Mali, human rights abuses have been reported and United Nations peacekeepers have been squeezed out, said Nuland, who just returned to the United States from a West Africa tour.

"We had a chance to sit with interim President Traore and his leadership team, including his defense minister. He was unequivocal in saying that only Burkinabe will defend their country. They have no intention of inviting Wagner," she said at a digital media briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022