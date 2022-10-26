Left Menu

PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report

LIV Golf has joined a handful of its players in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to an amended complaint that showed four golfers have now removed their names. The Justice Department's investigation is more expansive than previously known, the Journal reported. The Augusta National, which hosts the Masters golf tournament each spring, has produced documents for the Justice Department probe, these people said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:19 IST
PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report

The Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA Tour and the U.S. Golf Association are included in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust investigation into professional golf, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the PGA Tour in early August over its decision to suspend them for playing on the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit. LIV Golf has joined a handful of its players in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to an amended complaint that showed four golfers have now removed their names.

The Justice Department's investigation is more expansive than previously known, the Journal reported. The Augusta National, which hosts the Masters golf tournament each spring, has produced documents for the Justice Department probe, these people said. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022