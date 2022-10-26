Peon booked on bribery charges in Amritsar

A peon posted at the revenue office in Amritsar was on Wednesday booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh.

Gurdhir Singh was booked on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Jaibir Singh, a resident of village Kakka Kandiala in Tarn Taran district.

In his complaint, Jaibir alleged that the peon accepted the bribe to help the former’s mother-in-law for furnishing a no objection certificate to execute the registry of a plot.

An official spokesperson of the bureau said after verification of the facts and the material evidence, it came to light that the accused had received the bribe amount and returned it to the complainant after he failed to provide the same.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the peon at the vigilance bureau police station, Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

