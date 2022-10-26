Left Menu

Wisconsin jury reaches verdict for man accused in deadly Christmas parade attack

Updated: 26-10-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:41 IST
A jury in Wisconsin has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year, killing six people and injuring dozens of others, local media reported on Wednesday.

The verdict for Darrell Brooks, who faces 77 charges including six counts of intentional homicide, was scheduled to be read in court at 10:45 a.m. local time (1545 GMT), Milwaukee's Fox6 News reported. Brooks, who faces life in prison if convicted of homicide, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendant has been accused of deliberately driving his sport utility vehicle through police barricades and into the crowds participating in the Nov. 21, 2021, parade in Waukesha, about 15 miles (25 km) west of downtown Milwaukee.

