Left Menu

Minor tribal girl 'gangraped' in Tripura, 1 held

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:47 IST
Minor tribal girl 'gangraped' in Tripura, 1 held
  • Country:
  • India

A minor tribal girl, who was returning home from a cultural programme, was allegedly gang-raped in Tripura's Khowai district, the police said on Wednesday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case so far, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prasun Tripura told reporters.

The incident came days after another teenager was allegedly gangraped in Unakoti district, with the opposition claiming that a state minister's son was involved in the crime.

According to the police complaint filed by the tribal girl in Khowai, she was returning home with friends from a Kali Puja programme when three men, all drunk, waylaid her and held her captive.

The girl said that the men snatched phones from them and let the others go, but not her, the SDPO said, quoting the FIR.

The men then allegedly took turns to rape her, the girl said in the complaint.

''Of the three accused, one has been arrested. The other two will be nabbed soon,'' Tripura said.

The girl has undergone medical tests and her reports are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022