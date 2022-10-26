Iran state news agency says at least 15 killed in "terrorist attack" on Shiraz shrine
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:52 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
At least 15 people were killed and ten others injured on Wednesday following an attack in the Shah Cheragh Shrine of Shiraz, Iranian state news agency IRNA said.
A media outlet affiliated to Iran's judiciary said three armed men had entered the shrine at 5:45pm local time (1415 GMT)located in Iran's southern city of Shiraz.
IRNA said the attackers acted as "Takfiri terrorists" - a reference to Sunni extremists such as Islamic State militants.
