Left Menu

Report: Gunmen attack Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15

Iranian state-run media is reporting that gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the casualty toll. Sunni extremists have targeted holy sites sacred to the countrys Shiite majority in the past.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 21:03 IST
Report: Gunmen attack Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian state-run media is reporting that gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the casualty toll. Sunni extremists have targeted holy sites sacred to the country's Shiite majority in the past. The attack comes as Iran has been convulsed by anti-government demonstrations for over a month.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022