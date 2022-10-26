LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula widens lead slightly over Bolsonaro in two polls

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Brazil's Lula widens lead slightly over Bolsonaro in two polls SAO PAULO - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro has widened slightly to 6 percentage points less than one week ahead of a runoff vote, two polls showed on Wednesday.

Both were conducted between Sunday and Tuesday, and the results could have been influenced by Sunday's incident in which Bolsonaro ally Roberto Jefferson shot at police, resisting arrest. Lula would win 53% of the valid votes, up from last week's 52%, against 47% for Bolsonaro, who had 48% in the previous poll, a survey by PoderData said.

U.N. could administer over $3 bln in funds to aid Venezuela WASHINGTON/CARACAS - Venezuelan politicians are discussing proposals for a fund that could release over $3 billion to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuela through the United Nations, in a process that also involves officials from the U.S. State and Treasury Departments, according to nine people close to the talks.

The proposals offer a potential way to revive stalled political dialogue in Venezuela, and come as more Venezuelans try to reach the United States, creating clashes among U.S. politicians over immigration. Migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are prompting discussions on unfreezing Venezuelan funds held in foreign banks that would provide needed food and medicine, the sources told Reuters.

Radio silence grows in Venezuela as government shutters dozens of stations CARACAS - In July officials from Venezuela's telecommunications regulator entered the Moda 105.1 FM radio station, in the northwestern state of Cojedes, accompanied by members of the national guard and demanding to see all the station's licensing.

Hours later they stopped it broadcasting - making Moda one of at least 50 stations in Venezuela's interior which have been closed so far this year by the Conatel regulator because it says they lack valid licenses. The accelerated closures are a new step in efforts by the government of President Nicolas Maduro to control information and give state media hegemony over communications, journalist guilds and non-governmental organizations say, continuing a policy begun under his predecessor Hugo Chavez.

Brazil should receive $17 bln a year for environmental preservation -minister BRASILIA - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday said the country expects to receive $17 billion a year for environmental preservation within measures being studied and back by Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Speaking at an event promoted by the federation of industries in the state of Minas Gerais, he said that the plan to establish payment to countries that preserve the environment puts Brazil, Indonesia and India in the same position. First plane repatriating Venezuelan migrants in Mexico departs for Caracas

MEXICO CITY - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern border and thousands more being expelled from the United States under a plan unveiled this month aimed at curbing migrant flows. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Diane Craft)

