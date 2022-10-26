Left Menu

Maha: Three workers killed, 12 injured in blast at chemical factory in Palghar's Tarapur MIDC

The incident occurred at 4.20 pm at the unit that produces gamma acid used in the textile industry, they said.The intensity of the blast was such that the roof of the plant got ripped off, the officials said.Due to the explosion in the reactor vessel at the chemical factory, three workers died and 12 others suffered injuries.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-10-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 21:24 IST
Maha: Three workers killed, 12 injured in blast at chemical factory in Palghar's Tarapur MIDC
  • Country:
  • India

At least three workers were killed and 12 others injured in a blast at a chemical factory located at Tarapur MIDC in Boisar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, officials said. The incident occurred at 4.20 pm at the unit that produces gamma acid used in the textile industry, they said.

The intensity of the blast was such that the roof of the plant got ripped off, the officials said.

''Due to the explosion in the reactor vessel at the chemical factory, three workers died and 12 others suffered injuries. While the bodies of the victims were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital,'' Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said. On being alerted, personnel from the Boisar police station and local fire brigade rushed to the spot, he said.

A total of 18 employees were working at the factory when the blast occurred, senior inspector of Boisar police station Pradeep Kasbe said. In the preliminary probe, plant in-charge confirmed that the blast occurred due to the pressure in the reactor vessel, he said. ''The plant manufactures gamma acid that is used in the textile industry. The reactor vessel exploded when the process was underway to mix sodium sulphate with ammonia,'' he said. The police will seek technical support from the officials of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to probe the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022