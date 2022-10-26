Shiraz shrine attackers are not Iranian - Nour news

Militants who carried out a "terrorist attack" on a shrine in Shiraz, which has killed at least 15 people, are not Iranian nationals, Nour news, a media outlet affiliated to Iran's top security body, said on Wednesday.

Iranian state media said the attackers were "Takfiri-Wahhabi", referring to hardline, armed, Sunni Islamist groups.

