Left Menu

Extortion case: Son of former UP MLC arrested

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-10-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 21:42 IST
Extortion case: Son of former UP MLC arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday arrested a son of former MLC and alleged land mafia Haji Iqbal from from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Wajid Ali was planning to flee the country, officials said.

Haji Iqbal, who was booked in a case of extortion and keeping a person hostage, is currently absconding. Iqbal’s three sons have already been arrested in the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada confirmed the arrest and said the case was lodged against Iqbal and his family members two months ago.

''Haji Iqbal is currently absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022