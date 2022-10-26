Left Menu

MP: Woman killed as shards of steel pierce her body while bursting cracker by putting steel box on it

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 26-10-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 22:02 IST
A 19-year-old woman died after pieces of steel pierced her body when she burst a firecracker by keeping a tiffin box upside down on it in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Karju village when the victim was bursting crackers outside her house, said Bhaugarh police station in-charge Arvind Singh Rathore.

''The young woman put a steel tiffin-box upside down on 'sutli bomb' (firecracker made of jute twine) after lighting it. However, as the cracker burst, it shattered the steel box into pieces and its splinters entered her body, including the stomach,'' he said.

She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

