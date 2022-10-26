Left Menu

Naxalites abduct, kill journalist's kin on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 26-10-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 22:03 IST
Maoists abducted and killed the brother of a journalist on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The victim, Basant Jhadi, was abducted by Naxalites on Friday and killed on Monday after they held a 'jan adalat' (people's court or kangaroo court) at village Kotapalli on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

Jhadi, who was the brother of a local journalist, was killed on suspicion of being a police informer, he said.

''As per information received so far, the victim’s relatives have performed his last rites, but they are yet to lodge a police complaint,” the IPS officer said.

Maoists often hold 'jan adalat' where persons suspected to be loyal to the state are killed in full public view.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

