Remains of U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine being returned to family -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 22:27 IST
The remains of a U.S. citizen killed in fighting in Ukraine have been identified and released to Ukrainian authorities and will soon be returned to the person's family, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price did not identify the individual, citing respect for the family's privacy. In a statement, he expressed Washington's support for Ukraine's help recovering the person's remains in negotiations with Russia.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's president's office, earlier on Wednesday identified the U.S. citizen as Joshua Jones, describing him as a U.S. Army veteran whose remains were recovered in a prisoner swap with Russia.

