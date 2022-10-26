2 held from Rajasthan's Churu district for killing man in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested two men from Rajasthan's Churu district for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man here, police said on Wednesday. Sanjay Buchha (22) and Sitaram Suthar (21), both residents of Churu, had strangulated Manish with a rope, they said.

Buchha's girlfriend had introduced him to Manish, who was in a relationship with the woman earlier. Buchha had warned Manish not to contact the woman but the victim still kept in touch, police said. This angered Buchha and he decided to kill Manish, they said. Manish's body was found opposite the Army's EME headquarters at Delhi Cantonment here after the police analysed the Google map timeline of the accused, officials said. Manish worked at a mobile accessories shop at Gaffar market in Karol Bagh, police said. On Saturday, Manish's father lodged a complaint saying that his son had been missing since Friday evening, police said. Manish's car was found abandoned at the Delhi Cantt area and blood stains were also found on its rear seat, a senior police officer said. During investigation, the call record details of Manish were analysed and it was found that two Churu-based men were in constant touch with him. A raid was conducted early on Sunday and the accused were arrested. Both the accused confessed to killing Manish and later dumping his body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. On Friday, Buchha contacted Manish and asked him to meet in Delhi. Buchha and his friend Suthar, a carpenter, reached Karol Bagh and called Manish at Padam Singh road, the DCP said. Manish came in his car and met the accused. The accused offered him alcohol and got him drunk. Buchha asked him to delete the photos of his girlfriend, but Manish refused following which they strangulated him to death with a rope, Chauhan said. Owing to continuous movement of people and lights put up for Diwali, they could not dump the body, kept in the rear seat of the car, at an abandoned spot and drove for around two hours, police said.

They later dumped the body opposite the Army EME headquarters. Before dumping the body, Buchha also took out Rs 20,000 from the wallet of the deceased, police said.

