Biden and Israel's Herzog to discuss Iran's nuclear threat

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he plans to discuss Iran, including the nuclear threat it poses, with U.S. President Joe Biden in remarks just ahead of a bilateral meeting at the White House on Wednesday.
Herzog also accused Iranians of supplying weapons to Russia that are being used to kill Ukrainians. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
