Left Menu

Mumbai: Man stabbed to death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 22:43 IST
Mumbai: Man stabbed to death
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in suburban Goregaon, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Mulund Link road late Tuesday night, said an official of the Vanrai police station.

Tej Bahadur Maurya (45), the accused, allegedly stabbed Mukhesh Jhanjre multiple times after a heated argument near a hotel. They had an old dispute, the official said.

Maurya was arrested in the morning under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and further probe was on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022