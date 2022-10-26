Mumbai: Man stabbed to death

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in suburban Goregaon, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Mulund Link road late Tuesday night, said an official of the Vanrai police station.

Tej Bahadur Maurya (45), the accused, allegedly stabbed Mukhesh Jhanjre multiple times after a heated argument near a hotel. They had an old dispute, the official said.

Maurya was arrested in the morning under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and further probe was on, the official added.

