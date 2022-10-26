Left Menu

Maha: Man kills cousin, also attacks his family members with sword after argument over water pump

A man allegedly killed his 39-year-old cousin with a sword following an argument over using a water pump at a common well in Kotwali area of Nagpur on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-10-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 22:45 IST
A man allegedly killed his 39-year-old cousin with a sword following an argument over using a water pump at a common well in Kotwali area of Nagpur on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Abhishek Shahu. His 70-year-old father Hariom, mother Sarla (66) and his younger brother Sagar (35) were also injured by the accused in the sword attack, they said.

Along with the 21-year-old main accused, his brother, sister and mother named as co-accused in the case, the police said.

According to police, Hariom Shahu and Mahesh Shahu stayed with their respective families in adjoining houses separated by a common wall in Kotwali area. Both the families drew water from the common well situated outside the houses. Members of both the families used to frequently quarrel over domestic issues, an official said, adding that the accused had recently installed a water pump in the well.

''As Abhishek, who owns a grocery shop, had undertaken construction work of his house, he required additional water. Around 12.30 pm, he switched on the well pump, which irked the accused. After an argument with him, the victim brought a sword to attack him. But the accused managed to snatch the weapon from him,'' a police official said. In a fit of rage, the accused killed Abhishek using the same weapon. When the victim’s family members tried to intervene, he attacked them as well with the weapon, he said.

The deceased's father, mother and brother suffered injuries in the incident and were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by their neighbours and other relatives, he added.

Kotwali police registered an offence against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), they said.

