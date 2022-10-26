Left Menu

Filmmaker Kamal Mishra faces FIR for hitting wife with his car in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 23:24 IST
Filmmaker Kamal Mishra faces FIR for hitting wife with his car in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle here, police said on Wednesday.

Mishra's wife was injured in the incident which took place on October 19 in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri (West), a police official said.

According to the Amboli police station official, the filmmaker's wife has lodged a complaint against her husband.

As per the complaint, Mishra's wife came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area.

When the filmmaker's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, said the official, quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), at the Amboli police station, he said.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.

Mishra is the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
First plane repatriating Venezuelan migrants in Mexico departs for Caracas, sources say

First plane repatriating Venezuelan migrants in Mexico departs for Caracas, ...

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022