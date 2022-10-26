Revolutionary Guards intelligence officer shot dead in western Iran - IRNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 23:24 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
One member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was shot dead "by rioters" in the western city of Malayer, according to the official IRNA news agency, on the fortieth day after the death of Mahsa Amini.
"One of the members of the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence organisation based in Malayer, Hamadan province, was killed by a direct bullet shot by some of the riots' leaders in the province," IRNA said.
Amini died on Sept. 16 while in the custody of Tehran's morality police, sparking more than a month of nationwide protests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Revolutionary Guards
- Tehran
- Hamadan province
- IRNA news agency
- Mahsa Amini
- Iran
- IRNA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran officials say Tehran prison blaze has been extinguished
Iran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters - ISNA
Videos show smoke rising from Tehran's Evin prison, shots heard
Smoke, gunfire at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals
Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals